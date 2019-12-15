Left Menu
2007 pharmacy student case: Accused can be identified if CBI carries out probe in 'proper' manner, says victim's father

Father of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in 2007, has said that the accused can only be identified if the probe is being carried out in a "proper manner" by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

  • ANI
  • Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 06:37 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 06:37 IST
Iqbal while speaking to the reporters on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Father of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in 2007, has said that the accused can only be identified if the probe is being carried out in a "proper manner" by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a case of alleged gruesome rape and murder of the girl in 2007, the mortal remains of the deceased have been exhumed for re-postmortem examination. The case is presently being investigated by the CBI.

The case pertains to December 27, 2007, when a 19-year-old pharmacy student was found brutally raped and murdered in her hostel in Vijayawada. Following which, a man, identified as P Satyam Babu, was arrested on August 11, 2008. However, he was acquitted by the High Court on March 31, 2017, after eight years of imprisonment.

Further, the High Court ordered a CBI inquiry on November 29, 2018. The CBI started an inquiry in January 2019. On being asked by media, if it is possible to identify the accused with the evidence collected on Saturday, the victim's father said, "If the investigation is carried out in a proper manner, then definitely the accused can be identified. Our daughter's case is very simple when compared to veterinarian's case. The incident took place in a small room, it's an open and shut case."

"Simple investigation is enough to solve the case. All the evidence were wiped out. I want justice to be done," he added. On being asked if the CBI has questioned the accused in the case, the father stated that he doesn't have any idea about it. "The CBI is carrying out a secret investigation and the agency is investigating everyone including the role of the police."

However, the father claimed that the CBI has not assured him a specific time for the case to be solved. The investigation agency has asserted that they are moving step by step to solve the case. In the wake of the encounter of the Telangana-based veterinarian's rape and murder accused, long-pending cases have now come to limelight.

The father also stated that the newly passed Disha Bills in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly which enable the death penalty for rape besides taking stringent action for crimes on women by setting up special courts to deal with such offences are mere "dramas" by the political leaders. "All these acts are fake and mere dramas being done by the political leaders. How is it possible to investigate the case within 21 days? How can they decide? They should bring acts to do justice, not for their political survival," the father said.

He further stated that on Saturday the CBI officers collected the samples they needed and took them to the forensic lab. (ANI)

