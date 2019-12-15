Helmet wearing ensures safety of two wheeler riders: Pondy DGP

Wearing helmets while riding twowheelers is basically more for the safety of vehicle usersthan anything else and this message should be conveyed to thepeople, a top police official said on Sunday

Flagging off a motorcycle rally by a local unit of IndianEx Servicemen League here, Puducherry Director General ofPolice Balaji Srivastava said, "the ex servicemen and othersshould tell people that more thanenforcement of rule onwearing of helmets it is basically the safety of the vehicleriders that is important." He said a fatal accident might happen even within a shortdistance of 100 metres and hence personal safety counted morethan enforcement of the rules governing the helmet wearing

The DGP also said, "no rule can be enforced unless thereis a sense of ownership and belonging to the purpose of therule. Educating the people on importance of helmet wearingwould be of effect instead of aspiring to enforce the rule onthe matter." PTI CORROH ROH

