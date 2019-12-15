Rajasthan: 5 army personnel injured in road accident

Five army personnel on Sunday were injured in a road accident after an army vehicle they were travelling on, collided with a car near Sonu village in Jaipur. All the injured have been admitted to the State Jawahar Hospital.

Kotwali police reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)