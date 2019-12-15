Left Menu
Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm.

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL3 AS-CITIZENSHIP-LD SITUATION Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district Guwahati: Curfew imposed on Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district in the wake of the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday for several hours, police said.

CAL5 WB-CITIZENSHIP-LD PROTEST Protests against Citizenship law continue in Bengal, roads blocked at several places Kolkata: Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in various parts of Bengal for the third consecutive day on Sunday as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of the state, police said on Sunday. CAL7 BH-CITIZENSHIP-KISHOR Idea of nationwide NRC equivalent to demonetisation of citizenship: Kishor Patna: Political strategist and JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday came out with a fresh tirade against the National Register for Citizens -- which the Centre proposes to implement across the country - a day after he had a meeting with party boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

CAL10 AS-CITIZENSHIP-AASU AASU hints at launching political party in Assam Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which has been protesting the amended Citizenship Act, on Sunday hinted at launching a political party along with 'Shilpi Samaj' (artists' forum) as an alternative to the ruling BJP and AGP as well as to opposition Congress. CCM1 BIZ-MORRIS GARAGES Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest Rs 3,000 crore Kolkata: Morris Garages (MG), a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said.

ERG2 WB-FILM-AUDIENCES-DEV Audiences looking for their own life stories in cinema: Dev Kolkata: Bengali superstar Dev, who is essaying the role of a simple, mofussil youth in upcoming Bengali film Sanjhbati, says he doesn't want to be stuck in the roles of mainstream hero and wants to reinvent himself..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

