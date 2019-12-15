Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCW chief Swati Maliwal faints during hunger strike, hospitalised

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, who was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, was taken to a hospital after she lost consciousness in the morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 14:33 IST
DCW chief Swati Maliwal faints during hunger strike, hospitalised
Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, who was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, was taken to a hospital after she lost consciousness in the morning. Swati Maliwal was put on IV (intravenous) at Lok Narayan Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here on Sunday.

"The doctors had earlier told Swati to step back from the strike as there is a high chance of Kidney failure. Today, when she gained her conscious for a minute, she said she will continue with the strike. The doctors are continuously requesting her to step back. The doctors had said that if she does not understand then forcefully she will be put on IV (intravenous)," a member of DCW Vandana Singh told ANI. "Earlier in the day, she was shifted to a special ward but she has been adamant about continuing with the strike. Today was the 13th day of her strike," she added.

On Saturday she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that she will not break her fast until Andhra Pradesh's 'Disha' law is enacted throughout the country. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Disha Bill, 2019, which provides for awarding death sentence for the offences of rape and gang-rape and expediting trials of such cases within 21 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Protest erupts at Lucknow's Nadwa College against CAA

Protests broke out at Nadwa College in Lucknow against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, a day after violent demonstrations in the Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University area. The student protesters pelted stones at the police party as ...

Citizenship Act protests: Students of Lucknow seminary indulge in stone-pelting

Students of Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama here on Monday tried to take out a protest outside the institutes campus against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone pelting. However, police prevented them from coming out.Some stud...

Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies battin...

IBC saved 160 cos from premature death, says Sahoo

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC has saved 160 companies from premature death, and its implementation will also help in pushing economic growth higher by a few percentage points, according to a senior official. M S Sahoo, Chairperson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019