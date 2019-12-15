Left Menu
Man arrested for raping, setting ablaze 18-yr-old woman in UP's Fatehpur

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and setting ablaze an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur city, police said on Sunday. According to doctors, the woman sustained over 90 percent burn injuries and her condition continues to remain critical.

Based on an FIR registered following a complaint lodged by the woman's family member, the accused was arrested under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma said. Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Allahabad zone) Sujeet Pandey said the woman was involved in a romantic relationship with her distant relative.

When the matter came to light, a panchayat was held in her village during which the woman and the man were made to take a pledge that they would live separately and not meet each other, Pandey said. Upset over panchayat's decision, the woman rushed to her house and allegedly set herself ablaze, the ADG said.

The villagers noticed the smoke, rescued the woman and took her to a local community health centre, District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh said. Police said they are also probing this aspect.

The superintendent of Kanpur's Hallet Hospital R K Maurya said, "The condition of the 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur is extremely critical. She sustained over 90 percent burn injuries. Only her feet were not burnt. Efforts are being made to save her." Last week, a rape survivor from Unnao was set ablaze by five people, including two rape accused. They were arrested the same day. The woman later died during treatment in a Delhi hospital.

