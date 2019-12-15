Citizenship Act protest: Violence, arson in south Delhi; buses torched

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed.

Students claimed that the police baton charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

One fire tender was completely damaged and two personnel were injured, he said. According to Saimon Farooqui, national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to "trouble" a couple of protesters, who resisted.

Thereafter, police started lathicharging the protesters and using teargas, he alleged. Another student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism.

