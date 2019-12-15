Left Menu
CAA: 400 people from Assam, North Eastern states stage protest
People protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam on Friday. Photo/ANI

CAA: 400 people from Assam, North Eastern states stage protest Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI): Around 400 students from Assam and North Eastern States staged a protest here on Sunday against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act, police said. They converged at the Marina beach here, holding aloft placards that read 'No CAB', 'we oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill' and raised slogans They dispersed later.

An official of Assam Association here said the protest was by people hailing from Assam and other North Eastern states, who had settled in Chennai. "As an association we are yet to decide on staging a protest", he told PTI.

Several parts of the northeast India have witnessed violent protests over the past few days against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which expedites citizenship applications from religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but not Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

