GJU registrar among four killed as LPG tanker overturns and hit car

Four people, including the registrar of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, were killed on Sunday when an LPG tanker overturned and hit their car on Hisar-Rajgarh road, police said. According to police, the tanker was on its way to Rajgarh in Rajasthan from Hisar.

Police said the tanker hit a divider then overturned and hit two cars. Besides the registrar, his two women relatives and the car driver also lost their lives in the accident, the police said.

The condition of six people who were travelling in another car was stated to be critical. They have been shifted to a hospital in Hisar, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)