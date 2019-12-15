Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boats catching fish in excess, says CMFRI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:03 IST
Boats catching fish in excess, says CMFRI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the marine fisheries sector facing a decline in catch, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, through its marine fisheries policy for Karnataka, provided advisories to address the issue for sustainable management of marine fisheries in the state. The suggestions were made by scientists.

The CMRI analysis showed that there was excess catch by fishing boats in Karnataka. There is an urgent need to reduce the number of fishing boats to the optimum level in a phased manner, said the scientists in the management programmes for marine fisheries of Karnataka.

They suggested that the registration of real craft be continued with a validity limit of 10 years. After expiry of the registration, the seaworthiness of the fishing boats may be assessed and extension should be given for a maximum of two years.

To diversify fishing activities, there was a need to promote deep sea fishing with selected nets. This will prevent unhealthy competition and rift among fishermen, they said. There was also a need for strict monitoring and control over boat-building yards.

New fishing boats should be allowed only as a replacement of fishing vessels that are old and worn out, the scientists said. The experts pointed out the need for mesh regulations to be strictly implemented and monitored in the state.

The cod-end mesh size of trawl nets and mesh size of other major gears used should follow the optimum mesh size as suggested in the report of the committee to evaluate fish resources and the impact of trawl ban along the Kerala coast. The number of sede meenu, which was a major fish in the state, drastically declined due to exploitation but is now recovering slowly.

In order to increase the population of sede meenu, a moratorium of fishing of the species through the purse seine method should be implemented for a period of five years, said the experts. They also suggested measures to control the proliferation of light-based fishing in the state.

The catching of Kappe Bandas using Fish Aggregation Device by Trawl boats should be prohibited. The coral reef area surrounding Netrani Island should be converted to a 'fish refugia' to allow breeding of fish, the advisories suggested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...

CAA Protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police

The Union Home ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the pr...

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations on several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019