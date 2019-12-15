Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in UP

At least six persons sustained injuries when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a three-storey house in Chhibramau area of the district on Sunday, police said.

"The explosion took place in the three-storey house in which five members of the house sustained injuries, while another neighbour also got injured," District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

"Such explosions can take place only with explosives. Only a 5-kg cylinder was found to have exploded. Apart from it, there were three LPG cylinders weighing 14 kg which were not damaged. A forensic team has reached the spot and has started investigation," he said.

Superintendent of Police AP Singh said the explosion took place on the ground floor and it damaged the ceiling as well. Fire tenders were rushed to control the fire at the site of the accident and the injured have been referred to Lucknow for medical treatment, police said.

