Police entered campus without permission, beat up students: Jamia Chief Proctor

The Chief Proctor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Waseem Ahmed Khan on Sunday accused Delhi police personnel of entering the campus without permission and harassing students. "Delhi police entered our campus by force, no permission was given. Our staff and students are being beaten up and are forced to leave the campus," Khan told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East said: "Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with the university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students." Biswal said that the mob indulged in arson set motorcycles ablaze and pelted stones at the police and that around six policemen were injured in the stone-pelting.

The police said it fired tear gas shells at the protesters outside the campus of the varsity and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. They also detained some protestors from outside gate number 1 in the course of action. A police personnel too sustained injured in the commotion which broke outside the campus.

Earlier, three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar during the course of demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protesters also damaged a fire tender and other buses and personal vehicles in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he has spoken to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and urged him to take all possible steps to restore normalcy and peace in the city-state. "Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished," Kejriwal tweeted today.

The Delhi Chief Minister urged protestors to remain peaceful, stating that any kind of violence is unacceptable. "No one should indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests should remain peaceful," Kejriwal had tweeted after three DTC buses were set on fire in Bharat Nagar area of the national capital. (ANI)

