Three relatives killed in mishap

Three close relatives were killed in a road accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred near Siripuram village when the trio, traveling on a single motorbike, was knocked down by another vehicle, they said While one was killed on the spot, two others succumbed in hospital.

They were returning to their native village in Karapa after attending a house-warming ceremony of a relative. The deceased have been identified as R Suribabu (60), N Rama Raju (35) and N Rudra Prakash (50), police said.

