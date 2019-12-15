Don't pay attention to rumours, will take strict action against those who pelted stones: Delhi Police

The police department will take strict action against the protesters who had turned violent and pelted stones during the course of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Sunday. "The situation is under control now, I will tell the people of Delhi to not pay attention to rumours. Delhi Police is monitoring the situation and we have ample forces to control the situation. We will soon identify the anti-social elements and take stringent action against them," Randhawa told ANI here.

Randhawa said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police was forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells. He further said that the police suspected the involvement of outsiders, who were not from the Jamia Millia Islamia University, in the protests and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the damage to public property which took place today.

Earlier, the DCP South-East Chinmay Biswal had said that the police had not taken any action against the students of the university but had targeted those violent protesters who had entered the Jamia campus in and were targeting the police from behind its walls. Protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and also injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. Police have, meanwhile, taken control of the situation and fire tenders have been rushed to control the damage caused in different areas. Police also detained protesters from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number one. Six policemen too sustained injuries in the incident. (ANI)

