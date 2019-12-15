Left Menu
Development News Edition

Internet services suspended in Aligarh city till Monday 10 pm

Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm on Sunday to 10 pm on Monday in Aligarh city in the wake of protests by students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 23:49 IST
Internet services suspended in Aligarh city till Monday 10 pm
A visual of protest outside the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm on Sunday to 10 pm on Monday in Aligarh city in the wake of protests by students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against Citizenship Amendment Act. District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh issued the order, which reads -- "Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm tonight to 10 pm tomorrow in Aligarh city."

"After the protest in the Aligarh Muslim University by students today, it cannot be denied that some anti-social elements can incite violence among the people using internet services to circulate inflammatory messages or content on social media, so to prevent that internet services remain suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow," said the District Magistrate. The Registrar of AMU Abdul Hamid has said that the university would remain closed till January 5, 2020, due to the present situation in the wake of protests against the citizenship law.

Speaking to media persons, Hamid said: "In view of the current situation, we have declared winter vacations today onwards. The university will reopen on January 5. Examinations will be held after that." "The situation is tense here on the campus after stone pelting from some students and anti-social elements. We have requested the police to act to control the situation. The winter vacation, which was to begin after a week, has been declared now," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Essar Steel resolution to boost Q3 number: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said the resolution of Essar Steel will boost profitability in the third quarter of the current financial year. Besides, resolution of other stressed assets which are in the pipeline wil...

Jamia Millia Islamia will present facts to HRD minister: VC Najma Akhtar on police crackdown.

Jamia Millia Islamia will present facts to HRD minister VC Najma Akhtar on police crackdown....

Reliance to divest Jio's tower assets to Brookfield for Rs 25,215 cr

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries on Monday said it will divest Jios telecom tower assets to Canadas Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP for Rs 25,215 crore. RIL said its unit, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd RIIHL has i...

Kings end losing streak to Warriors in 100-79 rout

Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 100-79 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in San Francisco. Buddy Hield scored 19 points and Marvin Bag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019