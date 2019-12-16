Left Menu
Development News Edition

I have been assaulted by Rabri Devi, driven out of her house: daughter in law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 00:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 00:48 IST
I have been assaulted by Rabri Devi, driven out of her house: daughter in law

Aishwarya Roy, the estranged daughter-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, on Sunday charged her mother-in-law and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi with beating her, dragging her by her hair and snatching away her mobile phone and other belongings before driving her out of the residence. The drama unfolded late in the evening when Roy — married to Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad – sat weeping outside the family's 10, Circular Road residence.

Her father and RJD MLA Chandrika Roy, mother Purnima Roy and younger siblings – who live a few hundred metres away - rushed to the spot on learning about the incident. "I was watching TV inside my room upstairs when I got a message on my mobile phone that Tej Pratap Yadav’s supporters have pasted posters across the Patna University campus, saying objectionable things about me and my parents.

"I came downstairs and protested before my mother-in-law that while tarnishing my reputation in public was abominable, I could simply not accept my parents being dragged into all this," Aishwarya Roy told reporters. "She flew into a rage and began abusing me and, along with her female security guard, assaulted me physically. I was hit in my head, knees and feet, dragged by my hair and not allowed to put on my sandals and a shawl for warmth before being shoved out of the bungalow," she alleged.

"They have also snatched away my mobile phone as I had shot video footage of their misbehavior. They must be keeping it in their possession to erase evidence of their wrongdoing”, she added. Yadav and Roy had tied the knot in May, 2018 and the former had filed a divorce petition six months later.

Her parents, while trying to console their daughter, said furiously “the entire family deserves to be in jail. We earlier thought that only our son-in-law was deviant and that he would be brought back on track by family members. But now it turns out that they are all together in the atrocities against our daughter”. “Just look at the clammy weather out here. The last time our daughter was similarly driven out was a day of heavy downpour which had left the city inundated. It seems they derive pleasure from meting out such inhuman treatment to our child”, they added.

In September, Roy was similarly spotted outside her residence, complaining about misbehavior at the hands of her in-laws. After a high drama that lasted for several hours, she had finally re-entered the house late in the night. Chandrika Roy, however, insisted that this time things had reached a point of no return and that the police has been called for lodging an FIR against Rabri Devi.

“We are now going to make no attempts at rapprochement nor are we going to accept any attempts for reconciliation from their side. We have made all attempts to salvage our child’s marriage but it has been of no avail”, Roy lamented. Mahila Thana SHO Arti Kumari Jaiswal arrived at the spot and told reporters “the girl seems to be in a state of shock and hence we are taking her along to the police station and wait for the time till she is able to record her statement coherently. An FIR will be lodged based on her testimony and investigations and further action will follow”.

Shortly afterwards, scores of young men claiming to be supporters of Tej Pratap Yadav staged a demonstration in front of the residence of Chandrika Roy whom they accused of using his daughter to derive political mileage. They also alleged that Roy had approached Lalu Prasad with the marriage proposal for his own political gains and was frustrated upon not getting what he thought was his due. A fuming Chandrika Roy told reporters who had now gathered at his bungalow “I will show Lalu Prasad my aukaat (worth). He would not have been where he is but for my support. I will fight these people socially as well as politically”.

Roy is the sitting MLA from Parsa assembly segment that falls under Saran Lok Sabha seat – a pocket borough of Prasad, which is now held by the BJP. Roy’s father Daroga Prasad Rai had served as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a brief period while the state was ruled by the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Kenya Airways names new acting CEO from Jan. 1

Kenya Airways named a new acting chief executive officer on Monday to start on Jan. 1, after the CEO announced his resignation in May amid the loss-making carriers renationalisation process.The new acting CEO, Allan Kilavuka is currently CE...

There has been huge damage to university property, says Jamia Milia Islamia vice chancellor.

There has been huge damage to university property, says Jamia Milia Islamia vice chancellor....

WPI inflation comes in at 0.58 pc in Nov against 4.47 pc year-on-year

The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index WPI stood at 0.58 per cent in November versus 0.16 per cent in the previous month. The official WPI for all commodities base 2011-12100 for November rose by 0.10 per cent t...

Delhi HC refuses to lend urgent hearing to plea seeking judicial inquiry into Jamia protests

The Delhi High Court on Monday did not accede to a request to grant an urgent hearing to a petition seeking judicial inquiry into protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which erupted in the national capital and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019