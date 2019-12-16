Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena should break alliance with Cong as Rahul Gandhi doesn't consider Savarkar a 'patriot': Athawale

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) President Ramdas Athawale has advised Shiv Sena to break its alliance with Congress in Maharashtra as Rahul Gandhi does not consider Veer Savarkar as a "patriot".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 03:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 03:47 IST
Shiv Sena should break alliance with Cong as Rahul Gandhi doesn't consider Savarkar a 'patriot': Athawale
Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) President Ramdas Athawale while speaking to the reporters on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) President Ramdas Athawale has advised Shiv Sena to break its alliance with Congress in Maharashtra as Rahul Gandhi does not consider Veer Savarkar as a "patriot". Speaking to ANI, Athawale predicted the future of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' and said, "Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar resulted in a rift between Congress and Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena believes Savarkar to be a patriot but Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi is not ready to believe in so."

"Rahul in his statement said that his name is not Rahul Savarkar, his name is Rahul Gandhi. After this, I have doubts regarding the relationship between Congress and Shiv Sena. It seems that this government will not last long and will collapse soon," he added. He also urged Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to come back with BJP and RPI in order to form a government in Maharashtra.

"If Congress doesn't believe Savarkar to be a patriot then why are they supporting Shiv Sena? Congress should immediately think about it. I would also like to tell Shiv Sena that they should not support Congress for the same reason. I would like to urge Shiv Sena to come back with BJP and a government of RPI, Shiv Sena and BJP should be formed here (Maharashtra)," he said. In a stern message to ally Congress, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that it will not compromise with its stand on the Hindu ideologue, whom it described as a "God-like figure".

Hours after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statement on Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Hindu ideologue had also a major contribution in the freedom movement like Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. "Every such God-like figure should be respected. There is no compromise on it," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

J-K highway reopened after remaining closed for four days

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, four days after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that leftover 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has ...

UPDATE 3-Chinese Premier says Hong Kong not yet out of protest 'dilemma'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests. Li met with Lam during ...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of sma...

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019