Odisha: 'Happy Fridge' installed at hospital in Naxal-affected Gajapati to provide food to needy

In order to reduce food wastage, first 'Happy Fridge' was installed on Sunday at a hospital in Gajapati, a Naxal-affected district, to provide food to those in need.

Sarah Sharma, SP said, "It has been done in collaboration with NGO Feeding India to ensure hunger-free Gajapati and reduce food wastage. I hope people will donate extra food to it."

This 'Happy Fridge' is in the premises of Paralakhemundi district hospital. It has been set up for the first time in Gajapati. (ANI)

