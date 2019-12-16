Left Menu
J-K: Indian Army's Romeo Force organises free medical camp in Poonch

The Romeo Force of the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles organised a free medical camp for the people of Mangnar village in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:57 IST
Personnel of Romeo Force assisting a pateint in the medical camp In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"I am very happy that the army has organised such a camp in our area. People who cannot go to the district hospital are happily coming here and availing free medical treatment," a local told ANI. Jankinath, another local expressed his satisfaction with the medical camp and said, "Due to changing weather people are experiencing various kinds of illness. The medical facilities are free of cost and the medicines which are being provided are good and effective. People from every age group are coming here."

He further requested the army to organise more such camps in the area. "There are general physicians, eye and dental doctors in the camp. We are very grateful to the army forces. These medical camps are boon to the old people living nearby," Mohd Azmaan told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

