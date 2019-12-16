Left Menu
Hyderabad: MANUU students boycott exams in protest against 'Jamia clash'

The students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) staged a protest in the campus premises here against Delhi police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who were demonstrating over the citizenship law.

Hyderabad: MANUU students boycott exams in protest against 'Jamia clash'
The students' union at MANUU wrote to the Controller of Examination to inform that the students were boycotting the exams on Monday as part of the protest.. Image Credit: ANI

The students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) staged a protest in the campus premises here against Delhi police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who were demonstrating over the citizenship law. The students' union of MANUU also wrote to the Controller of Examination to inform that the students were boycotting the exams on Monday as part of the protest.

"With due respect, we MANUU Students Union would like to state that there are several exams scheduled to be held on Dec 16, 2019. But, due to the protest by the MANUU students against Delhi police regarding the attack on JMI, as well as AMU students. The students of MANUU are boycotting the exams," the letter dated December 15 read. The students' union also requested the exam controller to postpone the exams.

"Hope you will understand the situation and allow us to skip the exam on the said date," it added. Speaking to ANI about the protest, Circle Inspector R Srinivas said: "The students of MANU University are protesting inside the campus premises. They are not allowed to come outside. Police arrangements have been made at the university."

At least 26 students and six cops sustained injuries after a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent in the national capital on Sunday. The Chief Proctor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Waseem Ahmed Khan had criticized Delhi Police personnel for entering the campus premises without permission and harassing the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

