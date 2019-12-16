Guardians come out in support of students, say they will not tolerate 'atrocities' on them

Parents and local guardians on Monday came out in support of students protesting outside the Jamia Millia University against the police action during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act a day earlier. The parents, mostly from nearby areas, said they could not keep themselves confined to their homes when their children were being attacked.

Saira Bano, 55, whose two children study in the university said "no mother would tolerate the atrocities being inflicted on the students of Jamia". Zaheer Ahmed, 60, said he was accompanying his daughter to the protest against "the politics of hatred".

Shaheen Kausar, 52, who led a group of women to the protest site, said the students were "dragged, pushed, kicked and caned." "It is not only about my children. This is about all those who have come leaving their families behind. These students have come from all corners of our country and are all our children," said Kausar.

A group of around 50 women, including students and their family members, demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah resign in the wake of police atrocities inflicted on students on Sunday. "My name is not important, my voice is. We are not going to back out. Our sisters and brothers were pulled by their hair and dragged on the streets. Their clothes were torn and they were left for dead.

"This is not Palestine. We won't give up until Amit Shah resigns," said a female student, who did not wish to be identified The women held up bangles and asked the Delhi police to wear them.

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles on Sunday as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people, including students, policemen, and firefighters injured. Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them.

