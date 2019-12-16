Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guardians come out in support of students, say they will not tolerate 'atrocities' on them

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:54 IST
Guardians come out in support of students, say they will not tolerate 'atrocities' on them
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Parents and local guardians on Monday came out in support of students protesting outside the Jamia Millia University against the police action during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act a day earlier. The parents, mostly from nearby areas, said they could not keep themselves confined to their homes when their children were being attacked.

Saira Bano, 55, whose two children study in the university said "no mother would tolerate the atrocities being inflicted on the students of Jamia". Zaheer Ahmed, 60, said he was accompanying his daughter to the protest against "the politics of hatred".

Shaheen Kausar, 52, who led a group of women to the protest site, said the students were "dragged, pushed, kicked and caned." "It is not only about my children. This is about all those who have come leaving their families behind. These students have come from all corners of our country and are all our children," said Kausar.

A group of around 50 women, including students and their family members, demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah resign in the wake of police atrocities inflicted on students on Sunday. "My name is not important, my voice is. We are not going to back out. Our sisters and brothers were pulled by their hair and dragged on the streets. Their clothes were torn and they were left for dead.

"This is not Palestine. We won't give up until Amit Shah resigns," said a female student, who did not wish to be identified The women held up bangles and asked the Delhi police to wear them.

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles on Sunday as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people, including students, policemen, and firefighters injured. Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

Wellington, Dec 17 AFP All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adve...

Peace will remain of paramount importance to Afghan, Security Council told

The search for peace will remain of paramount importance to Afghanistan as the country awaits the outcome of the recent presidential election, the top UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday. Tadamichi Yamamoto, head ...

Brees ties Manning for most career TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history on Monday. Brees 21-yard touchdown pass to TreQuan Smith with 611 left in the second quarter Monday night -- Brees second scoring str...

Reports: Reliever Romo returns to Twins with 1-year deal

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple media reports on Monday. The new deal is for 5 million and includes a team option for 2021, which would bring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019