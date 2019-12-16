West Bengal: Several trains cancelled on Howrah-Kharagpur section following protests

In view of public agitation at different railway stations of the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, several trains were cancelled in the Howrah-Kharagpur Railway Section of the South Eastern Railway on Monday. The Coromandel Express travelling from Howrah to Chennai and the Falaknuma Express travelling from Howrah to Secunderabad were among the trains cancelled from Howrah.

Other trains which were cancelled include the Amaravati Express from Vascodegama to Howrah and Bangalore Cantonment Express from Guwahati to Bangalore. The CAB became the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on November 12, following assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

