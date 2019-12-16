Woman dies after falling off Mumbai local train

A 22-year-old woman fromDombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday fell froma suburban train and died after being rushed to a nearbyhospital with severe injuries, police said

The incident happened between kilometres 47/17 and47/15 on Central Railway's suburban network in the morning,said Inspector Satish Pawar of Dombivali railway police

"Charmi Prasad, a resident of Bhopar in Dombivali,fell down from a train and was rushed to a hospital in ShastriNagar where she succumbed to severe injuries. We haveregistered an accidental death case," Pawar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)