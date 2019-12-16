TDP leaders led by Chandrababu Naidu walk backward to protest against Andhra govt for reversing contracts

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Monday staged a protest against the ruling YSRCP government near the Andhra assembly by "walking in reverse" to demand that the state government put an end to its "reverse tendering" of government contracts. The TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh leader Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the present government was "pushing development backwards."

He questioned the reverse tendering process alleging that it is intended to benefit the contractors close to the ruling party and destroying all systems. Naidu also lambasted the state government for demolition of Praja Vedika, stopping construction works at Amaravati which they claim have shunted investors out and have become detrimental to the development of the state.

Earlier in July, TDP had raised the issue of demolition of Praja Vedika building to which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded by saying that the building was constructed illegally. (ANI)

