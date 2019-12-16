Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pathankot, Chandigarh record season's chilliest day; severe cold grips Pb, Hry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:49 IST
Pathankot, Chandigarh record season's chilliest day; severe cold grips Pb, Hry

Pathankot in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh on Monday recorded the season's coldest day so far at 9.9 degrees Celsius and 11.4 degrees Celsius respectively as maximum temperatures dropped sharply in the region. The day-temperatures in the plains of Punjab and Haryana dropped between 7-11 degrees below normal limits, a Meteorological Department official said here.

Chandigarh, like many other places in the two states was enveloped by fog in the morning and its maximum temperature settled 11 degrees below normal, he said. Similarly, Pathankot's maximum temperature settled 10 notches below normal, he added.

The other coldest places in Punjab included Bathinda, which recorded a maximum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius followed by Adampur (12.2), Halwara (13.3). Amritsar recorded a high of 14 degrees Celsius, down seven notches against normal and Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal limits.

Ludhiana, too, experienced a cold day at 13.7 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum of 11.9 degrees Celsius, 11 notches below normal, Ambala registered a high of 12.5 degrees Celsius, down 10 degrees while Karnal shivered at a high of 12.6 degrees Celsius, ten degrees below normal.

Rohtak recorded a high of 12.1 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's maximum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius-- 10 notches below normal. The night temperatures settled in the range of 8 to 9 degrees Celsius at most places.

Meanwhile, fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states including Amritsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ambala and Hisar. Due to the bad weather and poor visibility, several flights got delayed in Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019