Pathankot, Chandigarh record season's chilliest day; severe cold grips Pb, Hry

Pathankot in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh on Monday recorded the season's coldest day so far at 9.9 degrees Celsius and 11.4 degrees Celsius respectively as maximum temperatures dropped sharply in the region. The day-temperatures in the plains of Punjab and Haryana dropped between 7-11 degrees below normal limits, a Meteorological Department official said here.

Chandigarh, like many other places in the two states was enveloped by fog in the morning and its maximum temperature settled 11 degrees below normal, he said. Similarly, Pathankot's maximum temperature settled 10 notches below normal, he added.

The other coldest places in Punjab included Bathinda, which recorded a maximum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius followed by Adampur (12.2), Halwara (13.3). Amritsar recorded a high of 14 degrees Celsius, down seven notches against normal and Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal limits.

Ludhiana, too, experienced a cold day at 13.7 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal. In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum of 11.9 degrees Celsius, 11 notches below normal, Ambala registered a high of 12.5 degrees Celsius, down 10 degrees while Karnal shivered at a high of 12.6 degrees Celsius, ten degrees below normal.

Rohtak recorded a high of 12.1 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's maximum temperature settled at 14 degrees Celsius-- 10 notches below normal. The night temperatures settled in the range of 8 to 9 degrees Celsius at most places.

Meanwhile, fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states including Amritsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ambala and Hisar. Due to the bad weather and poor visibility, several flights got delayed in Chandigarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)