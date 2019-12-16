Six Delhi Metro stations closed for up to four hours in view of protests

Six metro stations in the national capital were closed for up to four hours in view of protests in the national capital on Monday. Normal services resumed across the network around 7 PM, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Jamia Millia Islamia metro station was closed for four hours in view of a fresh protest by students against the police crackdown on the university campus on Sunday. Entry and exit from Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Janpath stations in central Delhi were barred for over two hours in view of a protest at the India Gate.

Congress leaders led by party general Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a sit-in at the India Gate on Monday in a show of solidarity with the protesting students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country. Later in the evening, scores of protesters led by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union gathered at the India Gate to express their support to the Jamia and AMU students.

Anger over the police crackdown in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and at the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act cascaded across many campuses in the country on Monday with politicians and civil society supporting the students to decry what they say is an unconstitutional law. The morning after violence erupted in the national capital's New Friends Colony, the lines between anger at the police action and the protests over the CAA blurred into a unison of protest -- from Kerala to West Bengal and Telangana to Uttar Pradesh -- as the day progressed.

