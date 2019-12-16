Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangsters Act over rumours on social media: Noida admin after Delhi, Aligarh violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:19 IST
Gangsters Act over rumours on social media: Noida admin after Delhi, Aligarh violence

Noida Police on Monday stepped up vigilance on ground and on social media in the wake of violent protests in Delhi and at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, while the district administration warned of booking those spreading rumours under the Gangsters Act. Checkings were carried out on roads in areas, including Kalindi Kunj border near Delhi, where violence and vandalisation of public property was witnessed on Sunday during clash between police and protestors over the amended Citizenship legislation.

"No condition would be let to arise wherein any person lives under fear of any kind or communal disharmony. If somebody tries to spread hatred through social media, I have said this earlier also, that our (administration's) interpretation would be to book that person under the Gangster's Act and their properties would be attached," District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, B N Singh said. Police said they are identifying people sharing rumours or inciting posts and issuing them warnings on social media before initiating legal action.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna also warned of action against rumour-mongers on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. "We are establishing contact with groups of people which appear to be prone to falling prey to rumours. We are active on social media and monitoring Facebook and Twitter, getting updates on WhatsApp posts. Objectionable content and the people sharing it online are being identified and red cards (warning notice) being issued to them," Krishna told reporters.

"Strict action will be ensured against anyone indulging in fanning sentiments due to the incidents unfolding in Delhi or Aligarh and proceedings will be initiated against them under the CrPC 149 (allows police action to prevent cognisable offence)," he said. About 120 people were injured on Sunday in Aligarh and New Delhi when protesting students clashed with police during demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act.

The police chief of the district adjoining the national capital also cited attempts by influential people to disrupt public order after a matter came to light that three men thrashed a biryani vendor and hurled casteist and abusive slurs in Greater Noida. "Noida Police ensured the arrest of the culprits within 24 hours. Some people had posted provocative messages on social media. They were warned that police will initiate action against them for fanning violence or any such activity. Incase of any problem, people can approach the police," SSP Krishna said

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had on Sunday called on the members of his Dalit emancipation group to "ensure action" following reports about the biryani vendor's assault. Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar had also taken to Twitter to share a media report about the incident, which she condemned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019