CAA: Madras University students hold protest in support of Jamia students

Madras University students on Monday staged a protest in their campus in solidarity with Jamia students over Delhi police action against them for protests against the Citizenship Act on Sunday. Students were seen holding placards and chanting slogans in supports of the Jamia students who got injured in the clash that took place on Sunday in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi.

At least 26 students and six policemen sustained injuries in a protest outside the University campus. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. The Citizenship Amendment Act, which came into force after getting President Ram Nath Kovind's assent grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

