LG calls for comprehensive policy for strengthening IT sector in J-K

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday called for laying down a comprehensive Information Technology (IT) Policy to strengthen the IT sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the status of the establishment of two IT Parks in J&K, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor observed that it is important to have a comprehensive policy in order to gain fruitful results on ground as far as IT sector is concerned. He asked the officers to work out a model to establish Rural BPO in each district and incorporate the same in the IT Policy.

LG further directed for identification of suitable lands for the IT Parks and asked the officers to ensure their optimum utilization. He also sought details of the activities to be taken up in the IT Parks and directed the officers to fix timelines to complete the project in a phased manner.

He entrusted upon the officers to conduct various activities to reach out to the investors including road shows in cities with well developed IT sector, the spokesman said. The Lt Governor observed that the youth of J&K will be absorbed in the upcoming IT Parks coming up at Jammu and Srinagar and rural BPOs to be developed in each district.

