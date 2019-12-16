J&K to get PMGSY award

Jammu and Kashmir has been selected by the Union Ministry of Rural Development for an award in the best performing category at the national level for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The award ceremony will be held on Dec 19 at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, New Delhi, officials said.

The PMGSY was launched by the Union government to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Under PMGSY II, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 147 road and bridge projects, covering a length of 783.88 kilometres, at an estimated cost of Rs 878 crore for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, they said.

Out of the projects, 13 are for Ladakh and 134 for J&K, they said.

