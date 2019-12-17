Protest over citizenship law turns violent in Delhi's Seelampur area

In fresh violence, angry protesters demanding to scrap of the amended citizenship law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.

Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead. According to a senior police officer, the protest began at around 12 pm. The protesters raised slogans against the new law as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out in the New Friends area in South Delhi.

