Protest over citizenship law turns violent in Delhi's Seelampur area
In fresh violence, angry protesters demanding to scrap of the amended citizenship law clashed with police, pelted stones at them and damaged several buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area. Police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells on the protesters who were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad.
Clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead. According to a senior police officer, the protest began at around 12 pm. The protesters raised slogans against the new law as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out in the New Friends area in South Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seelampur
- Northeast Delhi
- Jafrabad
- National Register of Citizens
- South Delhi
ALSO READ
3 held for snatching mobile phone in northeast Delhi
Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area
AAP, its Seelampur MLA urge locals to register protest peacefully
Entry and exit closed at Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations in view of protest against citizenship law in Seelampur
Violent protest against citizenship law in Seelampur in Delhi, 21 injured; Demonstrations continue near Jamia