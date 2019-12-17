CAA protests: Irresponsible people giving communal twist, spreading misinformation

The "irresponsible people" in the country are giving a communal twist to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and spreading misinformation on the same, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday. "The Prime Minister and other ministers from our party have specified that there the CAA does not raise questions on the citizenship of any person from any minority community in the country. Even then the irresponsible people are giving a communal twist to the country and spreading misinformation on the same," Naqvi told ANI.

Naqvi appealed the students protesting against the Act to "understand the truth and believe what the Prime Minister of their country himself has specified that the act concerns itself solely with the persecuted minorities of three nations and not the citizens of India." At the same time, the minister said that the government has "no problem with students protesting against the Act" and do not question their national commitments.

Protests against the CAA escalated across the country on Sunday. The act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

