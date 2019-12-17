Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: BMC to introduce Design, Build, Transfer scheme for fixing accountability in road construction

To fix accountability of road contractors and to improve the quality of work done, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to introduce the concept of Design, Build and Transfer (DBT) soon, a senior BMC official said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:01 IST
Mumbai: BMC to introduce Design, Build, Transfer scheme for fixing accountability in road construction
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

To fix the accountability of road contractors and to improve the quality of work done, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to introduce the concept of Design, Build and Transfer (DBT) soon, a senior BMC official said on Tuesday. "We have introduced a new concept known as Design, Build and Transfer (DBT) to set accountability and to improve the work quality. We have got a good response from the bidders for tenders under DBT and bids that have come in are also higher compared to the last time," a senior BMC engineer told reporters here.

"Clear accountability will be set and the quality of the materials used to build a road will be monitored yearly and hence the contract will be renewed under DBT. The contractors will also take care of the maintenance for 10 years instead of the current 3 and 5 years of defect liability period," he added. According to the senior engineer, approximately Rs 1,500 crore worth of works will be done under the DBT scheme.

Opposition leaders in the BMC have however questioned the viability of the DBT scheme. Opposition leader in BMC, Ravi Raja said: "We have seen the condition of the roads the last time and under this scheme, the contractors will have to maintain the roads for 10 years which will result in at least 25 percent increase in tender rates."

"The condition of BMC is really bad and in this situation, if you give an extra 25 percent to contractors it will be an added burden on the taxpayer's funds," Raja added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo dies of age-related ailments at his Pune residence

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo dies of age-related ailments at his Pune residence....

UPDATE 2-European shares snap four-day rally on Unilever warning, hard Brexit fears

European shares bucked a four day winning streak on Tuesday, weighed by Unilever after a sales warning, while fears that Britain will take a hard line on the Brexit transition kept investors on edge. The pan-European stocks index pulled bac...

Amsterdam trials 'bubble barrier' to clean river waste

Amsterdam is trying out a bubble barrier to help remove plastic from the citys canals by capturing trash hidden beneath the surface of the water.While the project launched in November is just a small-scale test right now, the start-up behin...

Cong to take out marches in all state capitals to mark foundation day

The Congress has decided to take out marches in all state capitals on December 28 to mark its foundation day, a party leader said on Tuesday. Congress general secretary K V Venugopal said in continuation of the success and momentum generate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019