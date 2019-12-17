Islamia College students in Srinagar protest against citizenship law

Students of Islamia College here on Tuesday held a protest against the amended Citizenship Act and pelted stones at the police personnel, resulting in disruption of vehicular traffic, officials said. The students of the college at Hawal in the downtown area of the city raised slogans at the campus premises against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they said.

The officials said police appealed to the students to disperse peacefully but the protestors refused. The students pelted stones at the police personnel, resulting in disruption of traffic for some time, they said.

The officials said the protestors were later chased away by police. No one was hurt in the incident, they said.

However, two journalists were allegedly roughed up by policemen while they were returning from the venue of the protest. Azaan Javaid, who works for ThePrint news website, said a police officer snatched his mobile phone when he was shooting the policemen at the protest venue.

"Despite proving my credentials, the officer refused to return my phone and used abusive language," Javaid alleged. Police officials refused to comment on the incident.

