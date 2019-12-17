Won't sign NRC document, time to oppose black angrez: Baghel

Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the new Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday accused the saffron party of polarising the society and dividing people in a bid to remain in power. The Congress CM, who completed one year in office on Tuesday, said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, as announced by the Narendra Modi government, he will be the first person to not sign the document, and called for opposing black angrez, an apparent reference to the BJP.

The proposed NRC is supposed to document bonafide Indian citizens and identify illegal immigrants. Addressing Congress workers at Rajiv Bhavan, the partys state headquarters here, Baghel highlighted the achievements of his government over the last one year and came down heavily on the Centre on several issues.

They (BJP) have done nothing except to provoke, mislead and divide the people. Today the entire country is on the boil over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "Students are being thrashed in various parts of the country, including in the national capital, and an atmosphere of fear is being created. Their ultimate aim is to remain in power by polarising the society," the chief minister said.

He said the Modi government has failed on all fronts and whatever step it has taken - be it demonetisation, GST (Goods and Services Tax) or CAA - has proved to be a failure. They (Centre) robbed pockets of common men by implementing demonetisation and destroyed scores of businesses by bringing in the GST.

"They are yet to inform the country how the Pulwama terror attack on security forces had occurred (in February this year), Baghel said. He criticised the NDA government over the enactment of the CAA, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Now, they have brought the Citizenship Act that has resulted in unrest in various parts of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is saying now they will implement the NRC following which everyone has to prove their nationality. "I want to ask him if some countrymen don't have certain documents and their forefathers were illiterate, then how will they prove their citizenship? "Those who have migrated to other cities or places, how they will do the same? he asked.

He gave the example of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, a BJP leader who originally hails from Chhattisgarh, to buttress his point. How Raghubar Das, who was a native of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh and has now shifted to Jharkhand, will prove his citizenship as he does not have any ancestral property in Rajnandgaon?" the Congress leader asked.

The chief minister asked where will the people, who will be excluded from the NRC, be shifted. The way Mahatma Gandhi had opposed the identification scheme of the government in Africa, we will oppose the NRC exercise in the same way.

"If it is implemented, I will be the first one who will not sign the NRC document. Earlier Gandhi ji had started a movement against angrez (Britishers), today we have to oppose these black angrez (apparently referring to BJP leaders), he added.

Baghel accused the BJP of trying to divert attention from key issues like state of the economy and employment. If you (apparently referring to Modi) see yourself as a big leader of Hindus, then tell us what your government has done for Hindus in the last six years.

"The Modi governmenthas been engaged in garnering votes by threatening people, Baghel claimed and asserted the Congress has to fight the saffron outfit ideologically. Later, addressing a press conference, Baghel said his government will eliminate the Naxal menace by winning local people's trust and ensuring development in areas affected by Maoist violence.

Asked about his governments strategy of talking to affected people and other stakeholders to solve the decades- old problem, he said, I have held discussions with victims of Naxal violence, journalists, security personnel and people from various walks of life in the Bastar region. "The discussions concluded that the menace can be wiped out by winning the trust of local people (villagers and tribals) and undertaking development works." Providing employment to local youths in Naxal-hit areas will help in weaning them away from the violent path, Baghel said..

