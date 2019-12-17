Six fishermen rescued after boat hit by ship

Six fishermen who had put out to sea from here were rescued on Tuesday after their fishing boat was hit allegedly by a ship. Another fishing vessel which was nearby rescued the members and took them to shore, Coastal police said.

"They were rescued and admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital this afternoon," police said. Sahaya Raju (52), Sahayam (48), Raymond (42) James (56) Subin (38) and Renju (27), all residents of nearby Poonthura, were rescued.

Police said the alleged collision took place around 16 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. "We are probing the incident," they said..

