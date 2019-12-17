Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supriya Sule asks Home Ministry to take hold of situation in Delhi over CAA row

In view of the violent clashes in the national capital over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NCP leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said the Home Ministry should to take hold of the situation in the capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:37 IST
Supriya Sule asks Home Ministry to take hold of situation in Delhi over CAA row
NCP leader Supriya Sule talking to reporters in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the violent clashes in the national capital over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NCP leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said the Home Ministry should to take hold of the situation in the capital. "It very sad and unfortunate that the Delhi Police do not report to the state government but to the Central government. It is the responsibility of the country's Home ministery to take hold of the situation," Sule told reporters.

She also said that there should be an inquiry into the police attacking vehicles to know the truth. At least 26 students and six police personnel sustained injuries in last week's protest against the citizenship law outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia.

The passage of the citizenship act has triggered protest in various parts of the country. The law grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Former commissioner Stern remains in serious condition

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following last weeks emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones, the league said in a statement releas...

PSA supervisory board approves Fiat-Chrysler merger: source

Paris, Dec 17 AFP The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA on Tuesday approved a mega-merger with Fiat-Chrysler, a source close to their talks said.Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged fir...

Alleged U.S. sex abuse victims sue Vatican over secrecy policy

Seven people who say they were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests when they were children sued the Vatican on Tuesday, saying that a secrecy policy imposed on U.S. bishops effectively fostered child sex abuse by some clergy.A state l...

BJP, oppn show of ‘unity’ forces adjournment of UP Assembly

Cutting across party lines, Uttar Pradesh MLAs on Tuesday forced adjournment of the assembly for the day when the Speaker refused to let a BJP legislator discuss the alleged high-handedness of an official. Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad long live t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019