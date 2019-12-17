Pijush Kanti Biswas appointed acting president of Cong's Tripura unit

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pijush Kanti Biswas as the acting president of the party's Tripura unit.

"Congress president has appointed Pijush Kanti Biswas as the acting president of the Tripura PCC with immediate effect until a full-term president is appointed," an official communication from party's general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The appointment comes after Pradyot Deb Barman resigned as president of Tripura Congress sometime ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)