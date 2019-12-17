CAA, NRC will hurt India's image: Goa Muslim Jamats Assn chief

The Citizenship Amendment Act is divisive and regressive as it includes a "religious test" for granting citizenship, said a Muslim community organisation in Goa on Tuesday. Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats (AAGMJ) president Bashir Ahmed on Tuesday said the CAA was against the country's Constitution and should be revoked immediately.

"The CAA is communal, divisive and regressive as it includes a religious test for granting citizenship. It will damage the plurality of India and hurt the country's image in the international community," he said. He said Muslims who rejected the two-nation theory at the time of Independence and stayed back in India understand how much damage CAA and the National Register of Citizens exercise can cause..

