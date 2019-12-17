Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patrolling intensified in Delhi: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:25 IST
Patrolling intensified in Delhi: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In view of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia and eastern Delhi, patrolling has been intensified in the city to maintain law and order, police said on Tuesday. Group patrolling has been initiated and pickets erected in outer, north and northwest districts of Delhi, they said.

Meetings have been held with members of the Aman Committee, Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), police mitras and respectable members of society to discuss the prevailing situation, police said. "We have urged people to avoid rumors being circulated on various social media platforms and to maintain law and order and peace in the area," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

Pickets have also been installed in sensitive areas to take action against hooligans if any, he said. Senior officers from both districts of northwest and outer-north interacted with the people of different areas in this regard, he added.

District cyber cells have also been tasked to monitor the activities of anti-social elements on various social media platforms, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Students' body condemns FIR against three Jamia students

The Left-backed All India Students Association AISA on Tuesday condemned the Delhi Polices action of filing an FIR against three Jamia Millia Islamia students in connection with Sundays violence in the area around the varsity. The FIR has b...

Czechs keep up protests against PM Babis after EU report

Thousands of Czechs protested against Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a second week in a row on Tuesday after prosecutors reopened a case into alleged subsidy fraud and Brussels declared a conflict of interest between his businesses and pol...

3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

Alexandria US, Dec 17 AP A daylong swarm of tornadoes that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed three people, injured a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked up pieces of their homes Tue...

UPDATE 4-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding agreement for a 50 billion merger with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was underway to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019