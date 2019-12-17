Seelampur violence: Quick action by locals helps restore peace

Quick action by locals helped in restoring the situation to normal in relatively short time in Seelampur area in North East Delhi that was rocked by violent protests over the amended citizenship law on Tuesday. Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas witnessed arson and stone pelting around 2 PM as a protest at Seelmapur T-point turned violent.

A senior police officer said the volatile situation was brought under control as responsible people from the area and members of peace committees and those at mosques and madrasas were roped in to appeal to protestors to maintain peace. "We started the protest peacefully. But, some outside elements among us resorted to stone pelting," claimed Mohammad Anis, a local social worker in Seelampur.

Appeals were made for peace through public announcement systems of mosques in Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas. "We appealed to people to refrain from violence and they were allowed to protest peacefully by the police. People were also asked to go back to their homes," said Maulana Mohammad Daud, Imam of Madarsa Babu Uloom.

Seelampur's AAP MLA Haji Ishraq too appealed to the people to maintain peace and avoid descending onto the main road in the area. Shops and markets were shut amidst stone pelting and heavy police presence in the area.

A call for 'bandh' (shutdown) was given by some persons and there were posters on shutters of some shops stating that they were closed in protest of CAA and NRC. After normal situation was restored, locals came out on the roads to interact with police officials and media persons.

"Violence is not good for anyone. The locals had no role in what happened today and outsiders were involved," said Mohammad Anas, who has a garment business. Many locals spoke vehemently against the amended citizenship act, saying it should not have been brought about in a country like India.

"This country belongs to all. Things like NRC and CAA divide people. The Modi government should refrain from coming out with such steps that create tension and fear among people," said Mohammad Jamil, an elderly resident of Jaffrabad. A member of the Aman (peace) committee in the area, Shahid Changezi, said tempers were charged up as stone pelting and police action took place.

"The peace committee members urged people to stage dharna peacefully or go back to their homes. The violence and arson was unfortunate," he said. Twenty-one people were injured in the violence in the area and several motor bikes were torched and buses damaged during the protest.

