Police issues notice to prevent BHU students from taking out march

  • PTI
  • |
  • Varanasi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 00:18 IST
Police has issued notice to students of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here asking them to not take out a march outside the campus premises to protest the amended citizenship law. The notice has been issued under provisions of section 149 (preventing commission of a cognizable offence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), an official said.

The students have also been warned that action will be taken against them if they disobey the notice issued by police, he said. BHU students had organised a march from the campus' main gate to the Ravidas Gate to demonstrate against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As soon as news of the scheduled march reached the police, Lanka police station in-charge Bharat Bhushan Tiwari issued the notice to prevent the march. "To ensure that law and order is maintained, section 149 CrPC has been put in place and the students have been asked to not take out the march," Tiwari said.

"If the students fail to follow police's instructions, then action will be taken against them as per the law," he said.

