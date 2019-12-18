Left Menu
Jamia students vacate hostels, those left facing difficulties like accommodation and non-availability of food

Post Sunday's violence in the national capital's Jamia Millia Islamia University over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the students are facing several difficulties including accommodation as they are compelled to vacate the varsity's hostels.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 02:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 02:49 IST
Visual from the university campus. Image Credit: ANI

Post Sunday's violence in the national capital's Jamia Millia Islamia University over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the students are facing several difficulties including accommodation as they are compelled to vacate the varsity's hostels. The students are also vacating the hostels as the university is closed till January 5 following the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. While there are few students left who are uncertain to vacate the hostels as they are not sure whether they would be able to return on time to the university when it reopens.

Expressing her ordeal, Wasit Shafi, a 23-year-old student from Kashmir studying M.Sc in Computer Science at the university, told ANI, "My ticket to Kashmir is on December 24, however, I have to cancel it. The administration said that the university will reopen on January 6. What if exams which were scheduled now is held after January 6? What if I could not return during exam time due to severe climatic conditions in Kashmir? I will lose a year." Meanwhile, another student named Mohammad Anas from the varsity, said, "Most of the students have left the university campus, however, few like us who stayed back are facing difficulties. We are experiencing issues like non-availability of food, and also during night time we are staying at our friend's or acquaintance's place."

Most of the students have also left their hostels as their families have asked them to return home immediately, following the unrest in the university. However, till last year during this time, the students stayed back in the hostels to prepare for their exams.

Verbally, the university administration has asked the students not to stay in the campus after violent protests erupt outside the university on Sunday. On Sunday evening, police entered inside the university premises and went into the central and old library of the varsity where students were studying, as claimed by Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

"They entered and started beating us. There were no women police as well. Police cannot come inside the university without Vice-Chancellor's permission. How would we know that they will burgeon into the campus and start hitting on us," said a student on the condition of anonymity. As most of the student made efforts to escape from the violent scene took place on Sunday evening, their belongings like clothes, books, bags were can be seen still lying in the library.

Earlier while speaking to ANI, the Vice-Chancellor said, "Police could not differentiate between the protesters and the students sitting in the library. Many students and staffs were injured. There was so much ruckus that police could not take permission." The university has approximately 22,000 regular students, 7,000 distance mode students and 10,000 staffs.

An order has been issued by the university administration where students or anyone else have been barred from entering the university as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

