Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 38th GST council meeting today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 38th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 09:17 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 38th GST council meeting today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 38th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting here on Wednesday. A review of the tax rates and slabs under GST is expected to be announced in the meeting scheduled for this afternoon.

The last GST Council meeting was held on September 20 in Goa. Important decisions including many new GST exemptions and making Aadhar mandtory for registration of taxpayers under GST among others were taken in the 37th meeting held in September.

The Council had also recommended relaxation in the filing of annual returns for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for Financial Year 2017-18 and Financial Year 2018-19. Apart from Sitharaman, the last meeting was attended by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, besides Minister for Transport and Panchayat Mauvin Godinho who is nominated a member of Goa for GST Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CAA 'unconstitutional', shouldn't be enforced in Maha: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday dubbed the amended Citizenship Act as unconstitutional, and said it should not be implemented in Maharashtra. Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widesp...

Rajnath Singh visits US naval air station, hopes defence ties will further strengthen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Naval Air Station base at Norfolk in the US during which he observed a static display and a Boeing fighter jet demonstration and hoped that the strong defence ties between the two countries will furthe...

L&T Finance Limited Announces Early Closure of its Public Issue of Secured NCDs

LT Finance Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of LT Finance Holdings Limited has announced the early closure of its public issue of secured NCDs. The Tranche I Issue, which opened on December 16, 2019, has been oversubscribed and has receiv...

Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

Tokyo, Dec 18 AFP A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen USD 30,000 in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the MeToo movement in Japan. The civil ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019