2 men held at Delhi airport for smuggling foreign currency

Delhi Airport Custom authorities on Wednesday intercepted two male Indian passengers for allegedly trying to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 19,81,283 to Dubai on December 14.

Delhi Airport Customs intercepted two male Indian passengers trying to smuggle foreign currency [Photo/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Airport Custom authorities on Wednesday intercepted two male Indian passengers for allegedly trying to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 19,81,283 to Dubai on December 14.

The accused were arrested after admitting to total offence value of Rs 42,81,898 including multiple past visits.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

