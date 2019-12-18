C'garh: Man arrested for attempting to rape 9-year-old

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his son's nine-year-old classmate in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Wednesday. Mohan Lakra was arrested on Tuesday evening based on a complaint filed by the victim's parents at Gandhinagar police station in Ambikapur town, a senior police official said.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the victim, a class 3 student of a government school, was returning home from school, he said. Lakra offered her a lift home on his motorcycle, but instead took her to his house and allegedly tried to sexually assault her, the official said.

The accused then dropped the victim off near her house, after which she confided in her mother, he added. Lakra has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and attempt to rape under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.