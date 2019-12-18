78 per cent immunization coverage in Arunachal Pradesh

Only 78 per cent of children in Arunachal Pradesh are covered under the Universal Immunization Programme against the national average of 87 per cent, says a survey. The low vaccination coverage can be attributed to mixed belief systems and lack of awareness among people, a senior health official said.

According to a coverage evaluation survey (CES) carried out in 13 districts of the state in 2018, Longding and Upper Subansiri districts had less than 40 per cent coverage, State Immunization Officer (National Health Mission) Dr D Padung said. Six districts had immunization coverage of over 70 per cent and the remaining five districts had more than 60 per cent coverage.

Deputy Director (IEC) O Thamphang said that the target was to attain more than 90 per cent coverage by 2020. Medical Officer (Immunization) Dr Tage Taka said that the states target to vaccinate at least 90 per cent of the children who were yet to be vaccinated had become ineffective due to lack of awareness and apprehension of adverse effect following immunization (AEFI) among parents..

