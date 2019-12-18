Left Menu
MoEF keeps in abeyance its letter to K'taka on Mahadayi proj

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:46 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:46 IST
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) on Wednesday kept in abeyance its letter earlier written to Karnataka that its Kalasa Banduri project on Mahadayi river does not need an environment clearance (EC). The MoEF's move comes after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is in the national capital to attend the GST Council meeting, met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, seeking withdrawal of the letter.

Soon after the meeting, the MoEF wrote to Chief Engineer, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited, informing that it was keeping in abeyance its letter written on October 17, 2019. Strongly objecting to the MoEF's October letter, the Goa government had been demanding that it should either be withdrawn or kept in abeyance.

MoEF's Deputy Director Mohit Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Karnataka that based on the facts made available subsequently to this ministry, it is observed that applications for clarification of the award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal dated August 14, 2018 filed by the government of Goa and Karnataka are still pending. "The award has also been challenged by the State of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra before the Supreme Court," the letter reads.

"In Special Leave Petition filed by the State of Goa, the Supreme Court has issued notice to the State of Karnataka," it added. "Pending resolution of all these cases related ot the matter, the letter issued earlier by this ministry is hereby kept in abeyance," it said..

