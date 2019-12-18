Proposed closure of OTA, Gaya: Nitish shoots off angry missive
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday shot off a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh registering a strong protest against the Centres decision to shut down the Officers Training Academy situated in Gaya. In the letter, Kumar said he came across the news of proposed closure of the OTA, Gaya, in some newspapers and digital media.
The Chief Minister, whose JD(U) is an alliance partner of the BJP, termed the development as "shocking and very disturbing". The OTA, Gaya, which was set up in 2011, "not only provided employment opportunities in the region but also contributed towards economy and sense of security in the area", he added.
"It would be very inappropriate to close the Officers Training Academy at Gaya. This wrong decision by Ministry of Defence is against the states interest and it would be a gross injustice to the people of Bihar", Kumar added..
