Minority rights body calls for Ahmedabad bandh on Dec 19

A minority rights' outfit on Wednesday gave a call for Ahmedabad bandh on December 19 against the new citizenship law and NRC exercise. Shamshad Pathan of the "Alp-Sankhyak Adhikar Manch" said that traders and shopkeepers from Vadodara, Godhra and Lunawada would also join the day-long shutdown on Thursday.

Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani said copies of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be burnt in 50 villages under his constituency Vadgam in Banaskantha district on Thursday. Protests have broken out across the country, including in some universities, against the amended act, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India till December 31, 2014..

